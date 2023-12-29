Lithium battery fires a growing concern during the busiest trash week of the year

For some, the days between Christmas and New Year's mark the busiest time of the year, and that's definitely the case for Valley sanitation employees. This week, they're working hard to collect all the trash and recycling after the holiday season.

How much more waste are we talking about here?

According to the City of Peoria, an increase of 200 tons for recycling in the month of December, with the bulk of that happening in the next few days.

For solid waste supervisor Alan Lenz, it's all about trash talk or to be more accurate, recycle talk.

"It keeps a lot of trash out of the landfill."

And for the next few days, there's little time to waste for him and his team.

"Definitely the busiest week."

It's a Super Bowl of sorts for solid waste workers.

"We see boxes and presents getting delivered for their Christmas; we see a lot more volume in December," said Lenz.

Lenz and his crew are like second Santas, going from neighborhood streets and homes across Peoria to pick up all the holiday boxes, gift wrap and waste. But not everyone is disposing of everything right away, leaving some folks off Lenz's nice list.

"Just this week, we had two truck fires because of lithium batteries. They both started with electric scooters that happened to get crushed in the packer, and once they crush, they ignite, and there's no way to put them out, so we had to pour out both loads on the street, and the fire department needed to come and put it out."

It's a bad habit that Lenz hopes people will throw out with the new year, so they can help keep our community clean.

"It can be very dangerous. Especially lithium ones, and the way they ignite."

If you have any kind of lithium batteries, the City of Peoria and others have specific pick-up and drop off safety programs, so the items can be properly disposed of.

City of Peoria household hazardous waste collection

Upcoming schedule:

Scheduling opens Collection dates Jan. 16, 2024 Jan. 29 - Feb. 16, 2024 Apr. 22, 2024 May 6 - 24, 2024 Sept. 23, 2024 Oct. 7 - 25, 2024

Acceptable items:

Household Automotive Household Chemicals Marked Dangerous Auto Batteries Paint Thinners Gasoline - Limit 5 gallons per household Pesticides / Insecticides Motor Oil - Limit 5 gallons per household Oil based Paint - Limit 5 gallons per household Antifreeze - Limit 5 gallons per household Rechargeable Batteries Aerosol Cans

Not acceptable items:

ammunition

appliances

electronics

radioactive materials

explosives

medical waste

prescription drugs

sharps

commercial waste

latex paint

tires

Click here for Peoria's questions and answers page about how to dispose of the non-acceptable items mentioned above. You can also schedule a hazardous waste collection from your home.

If you're picking up around the house this week, here are some things to keep in mind: metallic wrapping paper is not recyclable, and it should be thrown away. Gift wrapping is recyclable, you just need to get rid of the twine or ribbons first.

Lenz says to always check with your local city about all the specific details about trash and recycling services and rules.