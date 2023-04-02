Live updates: Lori Vallow, so-called 'doomsday mom' accused of killing her kids, stands trial

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Live updates: Lori Vallow, so-called 'doomsday mom' accused of killing her kids, stands trial

By
Published 
Updated 8:48PM
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

BOISE, Idaho - The Lori Vallow trial begins on April 3 for the so-called doomsday mom who left Arizona for Idaho, and she's accused of killing her two kids.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of her kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, 7 and 16, were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

Lori Vallow

This is one of the biggest cases in Idaho history, yet its roots start in Arizona.

A week before the trial, the court summoned nearly 2,000 potential jurors to fill out questionnaires. The pool will be narrowed down to 12 jurors, along with a handful of alternates.

The prosecution will present its case, saying Vallow, her husband Chad Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox hatched a plan to kill Vallow’s two kids as well as Chad’s previous wife Tammy Daybell.

A judge decided the couple will have separate trials.

Investigators say Vallow and Daybell used their religious beliefs to justify these three killings. They allegedly claimed JJ and Tylee became zombies and that a dark spirit possessed Tammy who died suddenly in October 2019.

Authorities discovered JJ and Tylee’s bodies in June 2020, located in Daybell’s backyard.

jj-tylee.jpg

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are accused of killing 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow in 2019. (Rexberg Police Department)

This case stems back to Chandler and Gilbert, Arizona with two shootings, one deadly, possible financial motives and doomsday ideas.

We’ll have you covered from the courtroom despite cameras being banned.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://bit.ly/40Zu4ih

Updates:

April 2 (eve of trial)

We're waiting for a ruling on whether the grandparents of JJ Vallow, Kay and Larry Woodcock, can be in the courtroom aside from witness testimony. The judge wanted to clarify if they should be considered statutory victims in this case.

They have a lawyer who motioned on Friday, March 31 for them to be allowed in.