Lizzo seemingly 'quits' music industry amidst sexual harassment lawsuit litigations in social media post

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
9
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Lizzo seemingly 'quits' music industry amidst sexual harassment lawsuit litigations in social media post

By Rachel Hallett
Updated  March 29, 2024 5:05pm MST
Entertainment
FOX 11
GettyImages-2082141338.jpg article

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Lizzo attends 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Report

Expand

LOS ANGELES - In a social media post shared to Instagram Friday afternoon, Grammy-award winning musician Lizzo declared she "quit."

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," wrote Lizzo in the Instagram post. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it."

Does this mean she is quitting music? Is she quitting social media? Or – hold the eye-roll – "I QUIT" the name of her next single?

Lizzo's cryptic announcement comes after three of her former dancers filed a lawsuit in August of last year, alleging that the singer perpetuated a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit alleges Lizzo weight-shamed the dancers, pressured them into participating in disturbing sex shows while overseas, and once held a dancer against her will after threatening to assault another performer.

SUGGESTED: 

The plaintiffs are listed as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. They allege multiple items of misconduct including sexual, religious and racial harassment, as well as disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment.

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," said Lizzo in a statement at the time the lawsuit was filed.

A judge denied the singer's efforts to get the sexual harassment case thrown out in February of this year.

Lizzo is also facing a second lawsuit filed against her by another former employee who alleged that her direct boss, Lizzo's wardrobe manager, mocked and bullied other employees, including the dancers.

Both of these cases are still ongoing.

The rapper and singer is best known for her hits "Good as Hell," "About Damn Time" and "Juice." 

Her work began gaining popularity in 2017 when her single "Truth Hurts" topped the US Billboard Hot 100 two years after its initial release. This became the longest-leading solo song by a female rapper.

"I'm constantly going up against lies being told about me for clout & views…my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name," Lizzo said in Friday's social media post. "I quit."

As of 4 p.m. PT Friday, the singer has not published a follow-up post explaining what she is actually quitting.