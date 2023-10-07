Loop 101 crash in Phoenix leaves 5 women critically hurt

Five women are in critical condition after a crash along Loop 101 in Phoenix early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The three-vehicle collision happened at around 3:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Thomas Road.

By the time first responders arrived, one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames. Fire officials say everyone made it out of the burning vehicle.

The five women, who are all in their 20s, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.