The Brief A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure on Loop 303 at Interstate 17. Entrance ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues were also closed. The car collided with the guardrail.



The Arizona Department of Transportation announced a road closure on Loop 303 at Interstate 17 for a crash that caused a large line of traffic in north Phoenix.

Authorities said a semi truck was involved but there were no injuries in the crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over and was moved to the shoulder.

The car collided with the guardrail.