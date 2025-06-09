Expand / Collapse search

Lori Daybell trial latest; deadly plane crash investigation | Nightly Roundup

Published  June 9, 2025 6:22pm MST
PHOENIX - From what happened during today's Lori Vallow Daybell trial proceedings to a deadly plane crash off the coast of Southern California, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 9, 2025.

1. Deadly plane crash in Southern California

All 6 killed after plane crashes into ocean near San Diego
Six people were killed when a twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed into the ocean about five miles off the coast of San Diego on Sunday afternoon.

2. Multiple rescues at Phoenix mountain

1 in critical condition after multiple hikers rescued from Camelback Mountain
A woman is in critical condition after firefighters say multiple people suffered heat-related injuries while hiking Camelback Mountain on June 9.

3. 2nd week for Lori Vallow Daybell trial in Arizona

Lori Daybell Trial Day 3: Witness testimony continues
The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.

4. Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissed

Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed
Judge Lewis Liman dismissed Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in its entirety.

5. Far East Valley crash leaves 1 dead

Motorcyclist killed in crash at Apache Junction intersection
A motorcyclist died in a crash on June 9 at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Ray Avenue, Apache Junction Police said.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Well above average temps kick off the week
It's going to be a very warm week in the Valley, as highs will be well above normal.

