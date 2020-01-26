Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell located in Hawaii amid missing children case: source

article

The mother and step-father of two missing children from Arizona were reportedly contacted by police at a resort in Hawaii Sunday after months of searching for the couple.

The two, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, have been sought after for questioning regarding the whereabouts of the kids, who've been missing since September. A source tells FOX 10 that authorities were at the Kauai Beach Resort serving a search warrant where they were believed to be located.

Kauai Police reportedly seized the rental car the couple used to get to the hotel. The missing children, JJ and Tylee were not with them.

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, are being sought by police in Rexberg, Idaho. (Photo credit: Rexberg Police Department)

After speaking with police, Vallow and Daybell were released and went inside the resort.

The source says the couple has been staying in Princeville, Hawaii for some time now. Vallow previously lived in Kauai with her late husband Charles Vallow and the two kids.