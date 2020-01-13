Body camera shows aftermath of 2019 shooting that killed Charles Vallow

On Monday, FOX 10 has obtained Chandler Police body camera video from the July 2019 shooting that killed Charles Vallow, the former husband of Lori Vallow.

Lori's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September in Rexburg, Idaho. Their disappearances have uncovered a complicated sequence of events related to Lori and Chad Daybell.

According to the AP, Chad and Lori are named as persons of interest because they never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where their children are — initially saying the boy with special needs was in Arizona — and aren’t cooperating with the investigation.

The video shows officers making contact with Lori's brother, Alex Cox. Cox has since died in Gilbert, and the cause of his death is unknown.

According to Chandler Police at the time, Cox shot Charles in "Self-defense" after being hit with a baseball bat.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.