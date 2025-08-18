Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow Daybell extradited back to Idaho following Arizona convictions

Published  August 18, 2025 3:01pm MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix
Lori Vallow Daybell extradited to Idaho on Aug. 18 | Full video

The Brief

    • Lori Vallow Daybell has been extradited to Idaho after being found guilty of two conspiracies to murder in Arizona.
    • Vallow Daybell, who represented herself in court, received two life sentences for plotting to kill her fourth husband and for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.
    • In Idaho, she was convicted for her role in the deaths of her two kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

PHOENIX - Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited from Estrella Jail in Phoenix, out of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's custody, and is expected to be in Idaho at any moment on Tuesday afternoon.

She'll be taken to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center.

Lori Vallow Daybell sent back to Idaho to serve life sentences

What we know:

Vallow Daybell had been in Maricopa County's Estrella Jail since November 2023 for her April 2025 trial, when she was found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Not long after that, she was put on trial for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux, in June. She was also found guilty.

In both cases, she represented herself.

She was ultimately sentenced to two life terms in prison. That's on top of her life sentences she's serving for the deaths of her kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of her husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

What's next:

In Arizona, she filed a notice of appeal for her convictions. Vallow Daybell has a virtual status conference scheduled for Sept. 19 at 9:45 a.m.

Lori Vallow Daybell is extradited from Phoenix to Idaho on Aug. 18.

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and previous reports by FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum.

