Lori Vallow Daybell: Judge to hear arguments on cameras in court during murder conspiracy trial

The Brief On March 11, a judge will hear arguments regarding livestreaming coverage of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial. Vallow Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her former husband and attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.



Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," is expected back in court on Tuesday where a judge will hear arguments regarding livestreaming coverage of her upcoming murder conspiracy trial.

What they're saying:

Last month, Vallow Daybell filed a motion asking to keep cameras out of the courtroom. In the motion, Vallow Daybell alleges Court TV aired a commercial that "falsely characterized, libeled and slandered" her and her husband, Chad Daybell.

"Court T.V. should be ashamed of its very nature and its request, since its sole objective is NOT to bring people real news or facts but instead its objective is to entertain the public with the very true-life tragedies that happen in real people's lives," Vallow Daybell wrote in the court document.

The March 11 hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. It's unclear if the judge will issue a ruling on Tuesday regarding livestreaming coverage.

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other in 2019, and in Charles' shooting, investigators identified the suspect as Vallow's late brother, Alex Cox.

According to police, the shootings of Charles and Brandon were motivated by money and a bizarre spiritual system.

Vallow Daybell is representing herself in the Charles Vallow trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 31.

No trial date has been set for the Brandon Boudreaux trial.

Dig deeper:

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in Idaho of killing her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell was found guilty of killing JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell. He was sentenced to death.

