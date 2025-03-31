Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
9
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau

Lori Vallow Daybell trial latest; residents speak out following deadly gun battle | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  March 31, 2025 6:47pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the latest on Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in Arizona to reaction from people in a Phoenix neighborhood following a deadly shooting over the weekend, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 31, 2025.

1. When did April Fools' Day start?

Featured

When did April Fools’ Day start? The confusing history of April 1
article

When did April Fools’ Day start? The confusing history of April 1

Wondering why April 1 is all about jokes and hoaxes? Here’s a deep dive into the strange history and uncertain origins of April Fools’ Day, from calendar mix-ups to medieval pranks.

2. Latest on "Doomsday Mom" trial in Arizona

Featured

Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona murder conspiracy trial: Day 1 of jury selection
article

Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona murder conspiracy trial: Day 1 of jury selection

The first of two Arizona trials of the so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell is set to begin on March 31, with jury selection getting underway.

3. Tesla car involved in Northern Arizona road rage incident

Featured

Tesla car involved in Flagstaff road rage incident: PD
article

Tesla car involved in Flagstaff road rage incident: PD

Flagstaff Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested via a criminal citation in lieu of detention over a road rage incident involving a Tesla vehicle in the northern Arizona city.

4. Neighbors react following deadly Phoenix gun battle

Featured

Neighbors react as Phoenix Police investigate deadly gun battle
article

Neighbors react as Phoenix Police investigate deadly gun battle

A day after more than 300 shots were fired during a deadly incident at a house party in Phoenix, people living near where the shooting happened are speaking out.

5. Arizona woman to run for her late father's seat in Congress

Featured

Adelita Grijalva running for her late father's AZ congressional seat
article

Adelita Grijalva running for her late father's AZ congressional seat

The daughter of late Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva has announced her candidacy for the state's 7th Congressional District.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: 'Noticeably cooler' temps coming this week
article

Arizona weather forecast: 'Noticeably cooler' temps coming this week

An active week of weather is ahead for the Valley. On Monday, we saw partly cloudy skies with a high in the 80s.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews