Lori Vallow Daybell trial latest; residents speak out following deadly gun battle | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest on Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in Arizona to reaction from people in a Phoenix neighborhood following a deadly shooting over the weekend, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 31, 2025.
1. When did April Fools' Day start?
Wondering why April 1 is all about jokes and hoaxes? Here’s a deep dive into the strange history and uncertain origins of April Fools’ Day, from calendar mix-ups to medieval pranks.
2. Latest on "Doomsday Mom" trial in Arizona
The first of two Arizona trials of the so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell is set to begin on March 31, with jury selection getting underway.
3. Tesla car involved in Northern Arizona road rage incident
Flagstaff Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested via a criminal citation in lieu of detention over a road rage incident involving a Tesla vehicle in the northern Arizona city.
4. Neighbors react following deadly Phoenix gun battle
A day after more than 300 shots were fired during a deadly incident at a house party in Phoenix, people living near where the shooting happened are speaking out.
5. Arizona woman to run for her late father's seat in Congress
The daughter of late Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva has announced her candidacy for the state's 7th Congressional District.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
An active week of weather is ahead for the Valley. On Monday, we saw partly cloudy skies with a high in the 80s.