Lori Vallow Daybell trial latest; residents speak out following deadly gun battle | Nightly Roundup

article

From the latest on Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in Arizona to reaction from people in a Phoenix neighborhood following a deadly shooting over the weekend, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 31, 2025.

1. When did April Fools' Day start?

Featured article

2. Latest on "Doomsday Mom" trial in Arizona

Featured article

3. Tesla car involved in Northern Arizona road rage incident

Featured article

4. Neighbors react following deadly Phoenix gun battle

Featured article

5. Arizona woman to run for her late father's seat in Congress

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight