Loved ones of Glendale shooting victims speak out

Days after a shooting that took the lives of two people in Glendale, family members for both victims are speaking out.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 51st Avenue and Northern at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. When officers got to the scene, they found 69-year-old Richard Hodakievic and 24-year-old Jaquey James with multiple gunshot wounds. As mentioned above, both subsequently died as a result of their injuries.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dominic Celaya, was arrested in connection to the shooting. According to court documents, Celaya got into an argument with his girlfriend. When he got out of the car by a gas station, he shot in the air, then went to the bus stop and continued shooting.

Celaya was later found by a police K-9 hiding in someone's backyard, half a mile from where the shooting happened. According to police officials, they have no reason to believe that Celaya knew Hodakievic or James.

"We believe this to be a truly random act," a police official said.

Family members grieve loss ahead of Thanksgiving

On Nov. 22, we spoke with James' father. James was reportedly talking with his father just moments prior to the shooting that took his life.

"He just sent me a clip of the clothing design he wanted to put together. He did that, like, 20 minutes before the incident happened," said Karon James. "It struck us real, real hard."

James says his son will be remembered for being artistic, fun and energetic.

"We lost a great guy just off negligence and violence, not thinking," said Karon.

Hodakeivic's sister, meanwhile, told us her brother will be remembered for serving his country in the Navy, and working extremely hard as a young man. She prays that he will rest in peace, but questions it because of the violence that ended his life.