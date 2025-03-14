Luke Wuennenberg: Missing Peoria hiker found safe

The Brief Luke Wuennenberg, 20, has been found safe after he was reported missing on March 8. Wuennenberg reportedly went for a hike and disappeared. On March 13, police said Wuennenberg had been found safe by a neighbor.



A 20-year-old Peoria man who disappeared after going for a hike last weekend has been found safe, police said.

The backstory:

Peoria Police say Luke Wuennenberg left his home at 2:45 p.m. on March 8 to go for a hike a few miles from his home near 126th Avenue and Westland Road.

Wuennenberg's vehicle was later found in a desert area a few miles west from his home.

Wuennenberg's family was extremely concerned and had been actively searching for him. His cell phone appeared to have been turned off.

Police said they conducted a large-scale operation to find Wuennenberg, including the use of a helicopter and search and rescue teams.

"At this point, our search efforts have been exhausted and we ask for the help of the public should someone see or hear something regarding Luke," the department said.

What we know:

On March 13, police said Wuennenberg had been found after he knocked on a neighbor's door, explaining that he was tired and cold.

What we don't know:

Peoria PD did not specify the reason for Wuennenberg's disappearance or what happened to him while he was missing.

Map of area where Wuennenberg lives