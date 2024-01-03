Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
5
Freeze Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Lukeville Port of Entry to reopen; Rocky Point property owners hopeful tourists will return

By
Published 
Updated 6:26PM
Travel News
FOX 10 Phoenix

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. - The border crossing at Lukeville, Arizona is set to reopen on January 4, one month after it was shut down to handle a surge of migrants, and bribing business and tourism to a grinding halt.

The beach town was on its way to attracting nearly two million people in 2023, according to the visitor's bureau – until the border crossing was closed.

The port of entry is set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, but it may take some time to get back to normal.

Puerto Peñasco, often called Arizona's beach, became a ghost town in December. Just ask David Grosse, who rents dozens of properties in Rocky Point.

MORE: Rocky Point local says 'there’s nobody here' as Lukeville port of entry remains closed during migrant surge

Rocky Point gets ready for port of entry reopening

The Mexican beach town was on its way to attracting nearly two million people in 2023, according to their visitor's bureau, until a border crossing at Lukeville was closed on Dec. 4 due to a recent migrant surge. Now, property owners in the area say they are hopeful that tourists will return. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

"It's a relief to be open again. Because there were so many people coming through or surrendering.  But now they’ve solved this issue and people can go down and sit on the beach. It’s been a big issue."

The quickest path to Rocky Point via the Lukeville Port of Entry was closed on December 4. Border agents were redirected to deal with a surge of migrants: up to 2,500 a day. But that meant adding hours to the trip to get to Arizona's closest beach, and most tourists decided to steer clear of it.

"Many renters felt uncomfortable.. didn’t want to take the long way. So people got anxious because they didn’t know how long it would last," said Grosse.

Fortunately, December is a fairly slow month for Rocky Point tourism. But hotel occupancy rates went from 25% to 5%, according to the local hotel/motel association. That's not including the kind of person-to-person rental properties that Grosse runs.

MORE: Migrant surge: Worries over domino effect after Lukeville Port of Entry closure

"People have to feel comfortable. They have to be able to jump in their car and go down. Have a good time and come back up.  And have it be convenient," he said.

More than 10,000 Rocky Point residents, or one sixth of the city's population, work in tourism, and many were laid off. Grosse guesstimates it will take a few months for tourism to bounce back – maybe by spring break in March.