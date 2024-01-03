Lukeville Port of Entry to reopen; Rocky Point property owners hopeful tourists will return

The border crossing at Lukeville, Arizona is set to reopen on January 4, one month after it was shut down to handle a surge of migrants, and bribing business and tourism to a grinding halt.

The beach town was on its way to attracting nearly two million people in 2023, according to the visitor's bureau – until the border crossing was closed.

The port of entry is set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, but it may take some time to get back to normal.

Puerto Peñasco, often called Arizona's beach, became a ghost town in December. Just ask David Grosse, who rents dozens of properties in Rocky Point.

"It's a relief to be open again. Because there were so many people coming through or surrendering. But now they’ve solved this issue and people can go down and sit on the beach. It’s been a big issue."

The quickest path to Rocky Point via the Lukeville Port of Entry was closed on December 4. Border agents were redirected to deal with a surge of migrants: up to 2,500 a day. But that meant adding hours to the trip to get to Arizona's closest beach, and most tourists decided to steer clear of it.

"Many renters felt uncomfortable.. didn’t want to take the long way. So people got anxious because they didn’t know how long it would last," said Grosse.

Fortunately, December is a fairly slow month for Rocky Point tourism. But hotel occupancy rates went from 25% to 5%, according to the local hotel/motel association. That's not including the kind of person-to-person rental properties that Grosse runs.

"People have to feel comfortable. They have to be able to jump in their car and go down. Have a good time and come back up. And have it be convenient," he said.

More than 10,000 Rocky Point residents, or one sixth of the city's population, work in tourism, and many were laid off. Grosse guesstimates it will take a few months for tourism to bounce back – maybe by spring break in March.