Mac and cheese is now breakfast food, according to Kraft

With more Americans eating at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last couple of months have been especially difficult for parents of picky eaters. It’s hard to find a food that kids will want to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

But Kraft Mac & Cheese is looking to change that.

For the first time, the company is replacing the word “dinner” with “breakfast” on the iconic blue box to encourage more Americans to start their days with the cheesy noodles.

Kraft reported that 56% of parents have served their children Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during quarantine than at any other time.

“As a brand loved by the entire family, we’ve learned Kraft Mac & Cheese isn’t just for dinner,” said Kelsey Cooperstein of Kraft Heinz. “A Kraft Mac & Cheese breakfast is a win-win for families at a time when they need all the wins they can get.”

The company said it will donate 10 boxes of Mac & Cheese to Feed the Children for every tweet with the hashtag #KMCForBreakfast up to 1 million boxes, since “breakfast is important for everyone.”

Advertisement

The limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese with breakfast labels will be at select stores by next year.