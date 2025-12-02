Macaw found after going missing in Phoenix

The Brief A north Phoenix woman, Debbie DeFrain, spent a day searching for her missing free-flight trained Scarlet Macaw, "Atlas," which flew away around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. The bird, which is microchipped, was found and returned to the owner one day after it went missing.



UPDATE: The bird has been found safe less than a block away from his home on Dec. 2.

A north Phoenix woman is desperately trying to find her missing bird.

What we know:

"Atlas," a Scarlet Macaw, flew away Monday afternoon, Dec. 1, at around 2:30 p.m. The bird is free-flight trained and microchipped.

The bird went missing near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. The owner, Debbie DeFrain, is desperate to get him back.

Map of the area where the bird went missing