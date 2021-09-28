Macklemore, Kygo among the headliners at Birds Nest for 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open

article

Officials with the Waste Management Phoenix Open have announced the headliners at the Birds Nest for the 2022 edition of the annual event.

According to a statement released on Sept. 27, country singer Sam Hunt will be the headliner at the Birds Nest on Feb. 10, while Seattle-based rapper Macklemore will be the headliner on Feb. 11, and Norwegian-born music producer Kygo will be the headliner on Feb. 12.

"The artists in this year’s lineup are some of the most talented and well-known musicians in the world, and we can’t wait to see them take the stage," wrote tournament chairman Michael Golding, in the statement.

Tickets for the Birds Nest went on sale on Sept. 28.

Birds Nest will see changes in 2022

In the same statement, officials with the Waste Management Phoenix Open also announced that the Birds Nest will see some changes ahead of 2022's open.

"The 48,000 square foot tent will still showcase the live performances, but outside of the tent will offer an enhanced fan experience with more of a music festival atmosphere," read a portion of the statement.

"Coors Light Birds Nest ticket holders can expect a much more fan-friendly atmosphere, where they can meet friends for drinks after golf, come early to have a bite to eat at food trucks, play outdoor party games and enjoy the various outdoor bars and seating areas," said 2022 Coors Light Birds Nest Chairman Eric Brandt, in the statement.

Officials with the open say general admission tickets for the Birds Nest start at $75, while VIP tickets start at $285.

According to a statement released in August, the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open is scheduled to be played from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, 2022 at TPC Scottsdale.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters