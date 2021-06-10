Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show to return, full-scale

A full-scale fireworks show by Macy's will return on July 4 to celebrate the nation's independence and the rebirth of New York City.

"This will be the biggest show yet, literally," announced Mayor Bill de Blasio during a briefing on the pandemic. "Macy's is putting together the biggest fire display they've ever had."

Last year, the show had to be reworked because New York City continued to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of one big show, Macy's held five-minute pyrotechnic presentations over several days and ended with a broadcast from the top of the Empire State Building.

"It's going to take on added meaning this year as a symbol of our rebirth," said de Blasio.

"It's all starts with a spark," said Executive Producer Will Coss. "That's how Macy's and America's biggest Independence Day celebration is going to come to life against the incredible New York City skyline. On Sunday, July 4, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the 45th Annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will ignite in a jaw-dropping salute to our nation."

Five barges lining the East River in Midtown Manhattan will launch more than 65,000 shells for spectators lining the waterfronts or watching the televised, 25-minute show from home.

Coney Island will also host a fireworks show on July 4. It will start immediately after the Macy's show concludes.