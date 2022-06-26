Expand / Collapse search
Made from crabs: New whiskey comes in unique flavor

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:56PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
The Crab Trapper article

The Crab Trapper (Credit: Tamworth Distilling)

A new whiskey has a unique ingredient: crabs.

Tamworth Distilling of New Hampshire unveiled its "Crab Trapper," a green-crab flavored whiskey.

The company said the whiskey is an innovative solution to a problem in the state: invasive: pesky green crabs that are wreaking havoc on coastal areas. The crustaceans can eat as many as 50 clams and oysters a day. 

RELATED: Chesapeake Bay blue crab numbers lowest in 33 years, survey says

The whiskey is made from modified sour mash with green crab stock.

Price tag? $65.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 