Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off quake-stunned Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island's southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 8 miles south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles.
There were no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injury.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- 5.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Puerto Rico, USGS says
- Trump approves emergency declaration as Puerto Rico copes with record quake
- Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported
- Natural wonder Punta Ventana collapses in Puerto Rico amid 5.8 magnitude quake
Advertisement
It was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water.
More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP