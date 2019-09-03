Maid of honor shows up to sister’s wedding in giant T-rex costume

When Christina Meador was asked to be the maid of honor at her sister’s wedding in Nebraska, she was told she could wear whatever she wanted, so naturally she showed up in a giant inflatable dinosaur costume.

Meador said a year prior to the wedding, her sister asked her to be the maid of honor and also added that she could choose her own outfit.

Christina Meador, showed up to her sister's wedding in a giant T-rex costume. (Photo by Catherine Grilli)

“I offered numerous chances to change her mind and she wanted me to go for it,” said Meador.

Meador posted a picture of herself in the dinosaur costume standing next to her sister and the other bridesmaids on Facebook where it quickly went viral.

“When you're maid of honor and told you can wear anything you choose...I regret nothing,” Meador wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

“I figured if I could choose anything it would be the T-rex costume because I thought they were fun and I would definitely be willing to wear it again, unlike most bridesmaid dresses,” said Meador.

She said she texted her sister about her intent to wear the costume before the big day and her sister “enjoyed the idea.”

Meador said people didn’t seem shocked at all, and even pretended that everything was absolutely normal. Meador added that the wedding was small, and only close friends and family were invited.

Meador said she eventually gave the costume as her wedding gift to her sister.