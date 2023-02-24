Over 1 million Mainstays candles sold at Walmart recalled over fire hazards

article

More than 1.2 million candles sold exclusively at Walmart have been recalled after reports of the glass breaking while they burn.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in round 14-ounce glass jars sold with Halloween and autumn themes.

The CPSC says the candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to break and potentially cause lacerations or fire hazards.

The candles were sold with a metal lid and in seven different names: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. Mainstays and the candle’s name are printed on the side of the candle. The candles are about 4 inches long and 4 inches wide.

The company, Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, has received 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and causing the glass to crack. One minor cut has been reported, along with multiple reports of damage to nearby items.

There has been one report of a fire.

The candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart online from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $7.

If you have one of the candles, the CPSC says to stop using it and contact the candle company for a refund.