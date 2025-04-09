Make-A-Wish families awarded trip of a lifetime to Disney World via American Airlines

The Brief Nearly two dozen families were awarded flights to Disney World in Orlando through Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kids were greeted at an American Airlines gate by workers wearing Mickey Mouse ears at Sky Harbor Airport. For many of the kids and families who have gone through medical struggles, the trip was the gift of a lifetime.



Several families in the Valley were awarded a magical flight to Orlando by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and American Airlines.

More than 20 kids and families taking the trip of a lifetime to Disney World.

"I couldn't believe it. I didn't know it was this but I signed up and they called me in a few weeks and I was like, ‘Let’s go!'" said Jeffery Smith.

Smith and his son, also named Jeffery, were one of many families awarded by the Make-A-Wish Foundation to take a trip to Disney.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"He's been through so much, I just want him to be a kid," Smith said.

Big picture view:

The kids were greeted by workers and volunteers with Mickey Mouse ears throughout Sky Harbor Airport and a dance party at the gate.

"Our wish kids have been through so many different, difficult challenges and hurdles, medical appointments, surgeries so we believe in the power of a wish," said Matthew Wall with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It is so wonderful, it really is. It’s emotional, it is the kids, that’s what it’s all about," said another volunteer.

What they're saying:

Seven-year-old Raelynn took her parents and little brother with her to Disney, saying she was most excited for the roller coasters.

Miana Murales, 15, is all about the whole experience.

"I’m so excited. I’ve never been, and I’m excited to experience it," said Murales.

"It’s very special because when you’re in the hospital going through seeing your son with so many machines having that life support, they go through so much," said Brenda Mendez, whose son Carin was awarded a trip.

A dream and a wish come true.

"You enjoy every moment, every second of life and just going on this trip is a blessing," Mendez said.