'Mama bird frantically circled overhead' as nest burns atop Utah power pole, firefighters say

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
12
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

'Mama bird frantically circled overhead' as nest burns atop Utah power pole, firefighters say

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX Weather
91d9edff- article

Crews arrived to find a large osprey nest that was atop the pole on fire. (Morgan County Fire & EMS/Facebook)

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah - An iconic fixture of one Utah community was destroyed by fire this week.

Firefighters in Morgan County said they received a call about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday regarding a power pole fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 84. Crews arrived to find a large osprey nest that was atop the pole on fire.

Firefighters said their efforts to extinguish the blaze were hampered because the electric lines were charged. They said the blaze started when a power line malfunctioned and ignited the nest with osprey chicks inside.

"Unfortunately, it was occupied by an osprey, and there were casualties with the baby chicks," firefighters said in a Facebook post following the incident. "Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end."

Ospreys – sometimes called fish hawks or sea hawks – are unique birds of prey that primarily eat fish, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. They are the only hawk in North America that eats a diet that's almost exclusively fish.

"Anyone traveling this area is well aware of the magnificent birds that nested there every year," firefighters said in the Facebook post. "Our drive on I-84 is not going to be the same without seeing the bird’s nest anymore, it certainly stood out, and we will miss seeing it."

Locals said they are holding out hope that the large birds return next year to build a new home.

Read more of this story from FOX Weather