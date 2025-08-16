Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of making threats toward synagogue

By
Published  August 16, 2025 5:36pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Man allegedly damaged Valley synagogue

Kevin Pyles is accused of making threats towards a Valley synagogue and damaging it. He's been jailed on a $250,000 bond.

The Brief

    • Kevin Pyles is accused of making terroristic threats towards a Valley synagogue.
    • Pyles also allegedly damaged the synagogue.
    • Pyles was arrested and jailed on a $250,000 bond.

PHOENIX - A man who allegedly damaged a Valley synagogue has been arrested.

What they're saying:

Kevin Pyles appeared before a judge on Aug. 16, where a prosecutor described the crime.

"The suspect has gone onto synagogue property before. He threw a Passover glass onto a synagogue property, and then he filmed this. He also, while he's saying this, and I apologize for this language, your Honor, he says, ‘F--- Jews, kill yourself f------, get out of here,’ your Honor. Given the very serious allegations, the state as well as the suspect's hate towards the Jewish faith," the prosecutor said.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not say which synagogue was involved in the alleged crimes.

What's next:

Pyles was given a $250,000 bond and ordered to stay off the internet, except for work or school, if he bonds out of jail.

He's scheduled to be back in court later this month.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from Kevin Pyles' initial court appearance on Aug. 16.

