Man accused of making threats toward synagogue

The Brief Kevin Pyles is accused of making terroristic threats towards a Valley synagogue. Pyles also allegedly damaged the synagogue. Pyles was arrested and jailed on a $250,000 bond.



A man who allegedly damaged a Valley synagogue has been arrested.

What they're saying:

Kevin Pyles appeared before a judge on Aug. 16, where a prosecutor described the crime.

"The suspect has gone onto synagogue property before. He threw a Passover glass onto a synagogue property, and then he filmed this. He also, while he's saying this, and I apologize for this language, your Honor, he says, ‘F--- Jews, kill yourself f------, get out of here,’ your Honor. Given the very serious allegations, the state as well as the suspect's hate towards the Jewish faith," the prosecutor said.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not say which synagogue was involved in the alleged crimes.

What's next:

Pyles was given a $250,000 bond and ordered to stay off the internet, except for work or school, if he bonds out of jail.

He's scheduled to be back in court later this month.