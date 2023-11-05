Man accused of causing deadly DUI crash in Phoenix

A man was arrested after a DUI crash in Phoenix that killed a woman on Nov. 3, the police department said.

At around 10 p.m., Phoenix Police responded to a crash near Beardsley Road and 7th Avenue. When they got there, they found two injured people.

Thirty-six-year-old Dustin Peck had minor injuries. The person in the other car, 77-year-old Maxine Carstedt, had serious injuries and died at the scene.

"The subsequent investigation revealed that alcohol was a factor in the collision and Peck was arrested and ultimately charged with manslaughter and DUI," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

So, what happened?

Police say Peck was driving eastbound on Beardsley Road approaching 7th Avenue when he ran a red light and hit a median. He reportedly crashed into Carstedt's car which was stopped at the red light as she was headed north.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: