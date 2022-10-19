Man accused of exposing himself to members of Mesa community

A handyman who police say exposed himself to at least five people within a Mesa community has been arrested.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it received several reports of inappropriate sexual contact and indecent exposure on April 11 at the Leisure World community, located near Power Road and Southern Avenue.

"The calls for service centered around similar alleged incidents where the subject identified as John ‘Jack’ Grefe had exposed himself or inappropriately hugged/touched victims servicing their golfcarts at their residence," MCSO said in a news release.

Grefe, a resident of Leisure World, was known within the community to fix golf carts.

Investigators say they interviewed five known victims who all said Grefe had groped them, exposed himself, or made unwanted inappropriate sexual comments to them.

On Oct. 12, Grefe was arrested and booked into jail after a warrant was issued. Grefe is accused of eight counts of sexual abuse and two counts of indecent exposure.