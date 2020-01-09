Man accused of killing Allison Feldman in 2015 back in court

Expand / Collapse search

PHOENIX - Ian Mitchum, who was arrested in 2018 and accused of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with Feldman's death, faced a judge Thursday.

According to court records, Feldman had been strangled and sexually assaulted with a beer bottle. She also suffered blunt-force trauma to the back of her head.

Court documents show Mitcham tried to clean up the evidence with bleach, but left some of his DNA behind. A Familial DNA test revealed the suspect was related to a man who is currently serving time in prison for child molestation charges.

Ian Mitcham

The discovery led Scottsdale detectives to test Mitchum's blood sample, which was collected in 2015 after a DUI arrest.

Mitcham was arrested at his workplace, a deli near 7th Street and Glendale. Investigators have not released a motive, and say they have not found a connection between Feldman and Mitcham.