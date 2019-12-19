Man accused of shooting DPS trooper in the face found guilty of aggravated assault, other charges

article

A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man accused of shooting an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in the face.

According to DPS officials, Ramon Bueno has been found guilty on charges of aggravated assault, threatening and intimidating, and drive-by shooting. The jury was hung

There was a hung jury in the count of attempted murder, according to the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Bueno was accused of shooting trooper James Casey during a traffic stop in 2014 at a motel near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road.

At the time, Bueno was in the case with four others when authorities say Trooper Casey pulled the car over for a window tint violation. Investigators say it was Bueno who shot Trooper Casey.

Bueno was caught in 2014 along with another suspect after a week-long manhunt. His attorneys said law enforcement got the wrong guy, and the trooper picked out someone in a lineup.

As for Trooper Casey, he had several surgeries following the shooting, and returned to work before retiring.

There is a status conference set for the case on January 9, 2020.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.