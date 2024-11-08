Man accused of Peoria road-rage shooting

The Brief Rey Villegas, 49, is accused of shooting at a vehicle near 83rd and Olive Avenues. The victim was not hurt. Villegas is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.



A man accused of firing a shot at another vehicle in Peoria has been arrested.

The incident happened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 7 near 83rd and Olive Avenues.

Peoria Police say a person reported that as he was driving, another driver pulled up next to him and started yelling.

"The suspect lifted a handgun, pointed it at the caller, and fired one round," police said.

The gunshot struck the rear-passenger door of the victim's vehicle. The victim was not hurt.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect's vehicle, leading to the arrest of the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Rey Villegas of Phoenix.

Villegas was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.

Police say if you find yourself in a road-rage situation, you should contact authorities and drive to a public area.