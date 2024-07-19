Man accused of stealing nearly $60K worth of construction equipment from Arizona Home Depot stores

article

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from Valley Home Depot stores over a two-year period has been indicted.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Jeremy Beene faces 42 counts in connection to the thefts, which happened between February 2022 and June 2024. Beene was allegedly captured on surveillance video committing the thefts at stores in Chandler, Mesa and Phoenix.

MCAO says Beene admitted to stealing and reselling the merchandise to fund his drug habit.

"At the end of the day, we all pay for those who commit this type of crime," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "The loss to stores has a real domino effect and that is higher prices for consumers."

Beene is accused of 38 counts of organized retail theft and four counts of shoplifting. He is currently jailed on a $35,000 bond.