Man arrested after argument escalates to deadly Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed in a Phoenix shooting Saturday afternoon following an argument, the police department said.
Officers responded to the area of 10th Street and Buckeye Road around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. There they found 40-year-old Tyrone Thompson with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital and died soon after.
"Officers learned the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people that escalated to a shooting," said Sgt. Andy Williams.
On Aug. 24, police announced Morion Collins was arrested in connection to the shooting. He is accused of second-degree murder.
Morion Collins
