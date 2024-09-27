Man arrested after body found in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A suspect is accused of murder after a man was found dead east of downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say a body was found at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 near 21st Place and Fillmore Street.
The victim was identified as 33-year-old William Cain.
An autopsy revealed Cain's death was a homicide, police said.
On Sept. 27, police announced that 34-year-old Thomas Harvey had been arrested.
Harvey was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.
Thomas Harvey