Man arrested after body found in Phoenix

Updated  September 27, 2024 12:21pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Arrest made in Phoenix murder investigation

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation that began earlier in September. The suspect, 34-year-old Thomas Harvey, is accused of killing a 33-year-old man whose body was found in the backyard of a vacant home.

PHOENIX - A suspect is accused of murder after a man was found dead east of downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say a body was found at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 near 21st Place and Fillmore Street.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old William Cain.

An autopsy revealed Cain's death was a homicide, police said.

On Sept. 27, police announced that 34-year-old Thomas Harvey had been arrested.

Harvey was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

Thomas Harvey