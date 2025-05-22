Man arrested for child sex trafficking, indecent exposure at a Buckeye high school

The Brief A man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in the parking lot of a high school in Buckeye, Ariz. The 26-year-old was connected to other incidents in the Valley as well. He was charged with child sex trafficking, luring and sexual conduct with a minor.



A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in the parking lot of Canyon View High School in Buckeye.

According to a release from the Buckeye Police Department, the man, Michael Armijo was seen by two female students in the campus parking lot on Thursday, May 15.

The students reported the man to a School Resource Officer, who relayed the information to SVU.

On Wednesday, May 21, a car matching the suspect's vehicle was spotted exiting the high school parking lot.

Armijo was pulled over and denied the incident, saying he was dropping off a student.

He was cited for driving with a suspended license and was given a notice for trespassing.

After the police let Armijo go, investigators spoke with the 15-year-old student he dropped off at the school and learned the two had a sexual encounter in the campus parking lot on May 9.

Armijo was stopped again near his home later on Wednesday and arrested for child sex trafficking, luring and sexual conduct with a minor.

He was also connected to an indecent exposure incident outside Fry's near Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail on April 30.