Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Peoria home: PD

The Brief An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in 2023 that left a couple dead in Peoria. The suspect was identified by Peoria Police as 21-year-old Alexander Lee Smith. Smith was arrested in Gilbert, according to police.



Peoria Police officials say they have made an arrest in connection with a home shooting that left a couple dead in the West Valley.

In a statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 12, investigators say they arrested 21-year-old Alexander Lee Smith in Gilbert on the afternoon of Nov. 11.

The deadly shooting happened in 2023. At around 4:10 a.m. on Nov. 11 that year, officers responded to a home near 79th and Peoria Avenues for reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found a man inside who was shot dead. A woman was also found with life-threatening injuries from being shot. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The two victims were identified as 52-year-old Walter Mitchell and 42-year-old Susie Ephrem.

At the time the shooting happened, police say there was forced entry into the victims' home, citing preliminary information.

As for Smith, he has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on two counts of First Degree Murder.