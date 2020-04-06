Man arrested for coughing on gas pump handle in Yuma while referencing COVID-19, police say

A 23-year-old California man was arrested after police say he intentionally coughed on a gas pump handle in Yuma while referencing the spread of coronavirus.

Yuma police say they received multiple reports of a social media video showing a man coughing on a gas pump while referencing the spread of COVID-19.

The man was identified as a resident of Winterhaven, California and told police he got the idea from other videos he had seen on the internet.

Police say the man did not show any signs or symptoms for coronavirus.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

