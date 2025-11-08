Man calls police, admits to killing girlfriend: Phoenix PD

The Brief A 47-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder after calling police to report he had killed his girlfriend. The victim, identified as a 31-year-old woman, was found with fatal injuries from a "sharp balded instrument." The motive and events leading up to the alleged murder are still unknown.



A man has been arrested in the brutal death of his girlfriend in downtown Phoenix on Friday morning.

What we know:

Around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 7, Phoenix officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home near 2000 West Hadley Street.

The caller said he wanted to report that he had killed his girlfriend.

Police arrived and took 47-year-old Jeffrey Rael into custody.

Dig deeper:

Officers found a 31-year-old woman, Paxton Wallace, with multiple stab and "cutting-type" injuries consistent with a "sharp bladed instrument," the police department said. S

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took Rael to a nearby hospital out of precaution, where he was later released. He was then booked into Maricopa County Jail for first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led up to the violent incident. This remains part of the ongoing investigation.

Resources:

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals

Map of the incident location.