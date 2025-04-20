Man caught beating Chihuahua with a shovel in Peoria; Fatal crash on Interstate 17 | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a chihuahua found beaten to death in Peoria to a crash in Phoenix that left a teenager dead and two others in critical condition, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 20, 2025.
1. Chihuahua beaten in Peoria
A Peoria family is mourning their Chihuahua while police investigate dash cam footage that shows a neighbor beating the dog to death with a shovel.
2. Teenager dies in Phoenix car crash
A teenager is dead and two others are in critical condition after a crash in south Phoenix.
3. Fatal crash causes massive jam on Interstate 17
A massive traffic jam for those returning to the Phoenix metro from the high country blocked traffic on Interstate 17 southbound around midday on Easter Sunday.
4. Supreme Court blocks Trump deportations
The Supreme Court, in a 7-2 ruling, has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting migrants under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.
5. Helicopter called to rescue woman off Camelback Mountain
Rescue crews called a helicopter out to rescue a woman off Camelback Mountain on Easter Sunday.
Also, your weather forecast
A beautiful forecast on Easter Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 80s will turn to the low 90s to start next week.