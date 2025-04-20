Expand / Collapse search

Man caught beating Chihuahua with a shovel in Peoria; Fatal crash on Interstate 17 | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 20, 2025 6:37pm MST
PHOENIX - From a chihuahua found beaten to death in Peoria to a crash in Phoenix that left a teenager dead and two others in critical condition, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 20, 2025.

1. Chihuahua beaten in Peoria

Chihuahua beaten to death caught on camera leaves Peoria family in shock
Chihuahua beaten to death caught on camera leaves Peoria family in shock

A Peoria family is mourning their Chihuahua while police investigate dash cam footage that shows a neighbor beating the dog to death with a shovel.

2. Teenager dies in Phoenix car crash

Teenager dies, 2 others in critical condition after car crash in south Phoenix
Teenager dies, 2 others in critical condition after car crash in south Phoenix

A teenager is dead and two others are in critical condition after a crash in south Phoenix.

3. Fatal crash causes massive jam on Interstate 17

Fatal crash blocks Interstate 17 southbound on Easter Sunday
Fatal crash blocks Interstate 17 southbound on Easter Sunday

A massive traffic jam for those returning to the Phoenix metro from the high country blocked traffic on Interstate 17 southbound around midday on Easter Sunday.

4. Supreme Court blocks Trump deportations

Supreme Court blocks Trump deportations under Alien Enemies Act, for now
Supreme Court blocks Trump deportations under Alien Enemies Act, for now

The Supreme Court, in a 7-2 ruling, has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting migrants under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

5. Helicopter called to rescue woman off Camelback Mountain

Helicopter called to rescue woman off Camelback Mountain on Easter Sunday
Helicopter called to rescue woman off Camelback Mountain on Easter Sunday

Rescue crews called a helicopter out to rescue a woman off Camelback Mountain on Easter Sunday.

Also, your weather forecast

Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures start to heat up again this week
Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures start to heat up again this week

A beautiful forecast on Easter Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 80s will turn to the low 90s to start next week.

