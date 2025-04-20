Man caught beating Chihuahua with a shovel in Peoria; Fatal crash on Interstate 17 | Nightly Roundup

article

From a chihuahua found beaten to death in Peoria to a crash in Phoenix that left a teenager dead and two others in critical condition, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 20, 2025.

1. Chihuahua beaten in Peoria

Featured article

2. Teenager dies in Phoenix car crash

Featured article

3. Fatal crash causes massive jam on Interstate 17

Featured article

4. Supreme Court blocks Trump deportations

Featured article

5. Helicopter called to rescue woman off Camelback Mountain

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast