Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in 2012 Tucson case

article

A man has been convicted in connection with a 2012 homicide in Tucson and will be sentenced early next year.

Pima County prosecutors say Jose Javier Aleman-Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3 after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Tucson police say the victim was found dead in his home in November 2012.

They say the man had more than 30 lacerations to his head and neck.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that investigators found several weapons used in the homicide including a broken liquor bottle, a folded-up frying pan, a broken kitchen knife and a hammer covered in blood.

A bleach bottle covered in blood was also recovered.

Prosecutors say Aleman-Rodriguez’s DNA was found on three of the four weapons as well as the bleach bottle.

Advertisement

___

Information from: KOLD-TV, http://www.kold.com/