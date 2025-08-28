Man dead after metal plate fell on him at BNSF facility: El Mirage PD

The Brief A man has died following an incident at a BNSF facility in El Mirage, according to police. The incident happened near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road. Police say the man, who was a contract worker, was found trapped under a heavy metal plate.



Police in El Mirage say one person is dead following an accident where a heavy object fell on them Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to a statement, El Mirage Police officers responded at around 9:15 a.m. to a BNSF facility near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road for an agency assist call.

"Upon arrival by [El Mirage Police Department] officers, a male subject was found trapped under a heavy metal plate, later determined to weigh in excess of a thousand pounds," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the man was declared dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the man who died was a contract worker who was "conducting work on the BNSF property."

We have reached out to BNSF for a statement on the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to identify the deceased worker.

Area where the incident happened