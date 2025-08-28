Man dead after metal plate fell on him at BNSF facility: El Mirage PD
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Police in El Mirage say one person is dead following an accident where a heavy object fell on them Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to a statement, El Mirage Police officers responded at around 9:15 a.m. to a BNSF facility near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road for an agency assist call.
"Upon arrival by [El Mirage Police Department] officers, a male subject was found trapped under a heavy metal plate, later determined to weigh in excess of a thousand pounds," read a portion of the statement.
Police say the man was declared dead at the scene by fire personnel.
Dig deeper:
According to police, the man who died was a contract worker who was "conducting work on the BNSF property."
We have reached out to BNSF for a statement on the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to identify the deceased worker.