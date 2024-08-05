Man dead following north Phoenix stabbing: PD

article

Phoenix Police say they are investigating a stabbing over the weekend that left a man dead.

Per a statement, officers responded to a residential neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane at around 6:06 p.m. on Aug. 4 for reports of an injured person.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male, identified as 48-year-old Jerry Perez, with at least one stab wound," a portion of the statement reads. "Perez was pronounced deceased on scene."

Police say homicide detectives will assume the investigation. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

Where the incident happened