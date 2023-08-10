Man dead following rescue at Gilbert lake

Gilbert Police officials say a man is dead following a water rescue in the East Valley town on Aug. 10.

According to a statement, officers were called to the area of Recker and Elliot Roads at around 2:00 p.m. for reports of an injured person.

"Workers in the area contacted a nearby resident to report a subject in the lake and requested they call 911," read a portion of the statement.

Officials said when Gilbert Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the scene, they pulled the man from the water, and began lifesaving measures.

"Unfortunately, the adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a portion of the statement. "At this time, foul play is not suspected."

An investigation is ongoing.

