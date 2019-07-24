Man dies after being struck by boat propeller at Lake Havasu: Sheriff

article

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead after he was hit by a boat propeller in Lake Havasu.

The incident happened on California Bay on Lake Havasu.

Deputies say the operator of the boat and four passengers headed south on the lake when the operator, Ismael Ortiz, stopped the boat and jumped in the water. The boat drifted and Ortiz was struggling, so one of the female passengers put the boat in reverse to get closer. She then tried to assist him out the water, and he was struck by the moving propeller.

The accident is under investigation and right now alcohol does not appear to be a factor.