Man dies following MCSO deputy involved shooting in Guadalupe
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to an area near Calle Guadalupe and the Highland canal Friday night about an individual with a gun.
"Deputies responded and attempted to make contact with the individual resulting in a deputy involved shooting," said Sgt. Calbert Gillett.
The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MCSO says no deputies or bystanders were injured.
The following day, Gillett stated, "The individual has been identified as Tomas Ramirez-Martinez, 42years of age. Thomas was later pronounced deceased at the hospital."
Map of the area: