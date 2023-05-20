Man dies following MCSO deputy involved shooting in Guadalupe

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to an area near Calle Guadalupe and the Highland canal Friday night about an individual with a gun.

"Deputies responded and attempted to make contact with the individual resulting in a deputy involved shooting," said Sgt. Calbert Gillett.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MCSO says no deputies or bystanders were injured.

The following day, Gillett stated, "The individual has been identified as Tomas Ramirez-Martinez, 42years of age. Thomas was later pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Map of the area: