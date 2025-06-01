Man dies from injuries following a fight inside a Phoenix motel room, PD says

The Brief A man in his early 50s was killed after he was reportedly stabbed inside a Phoenix motel room on Saturday, May 31. Police say the person who stabbed him is claiming self-defense and has been released from detainment. The investigation into what happened is ongoing, and police say a charging decision will be made once the investigation wraps up.



A man was found unresponsive in a Phoenix motel room after being stabbed on Saturday, and died at the hospital not long after, police said.

What we know:

He was reportedly stabbed on May 31 at around 3:45 p.m. at an unspecified hotel near 7th Street and I-17 in central Phoenix.

"When officers arrived, they were directed to a room where an unresponsive man was found on the ground with obvious signs of injuries. The fire department treated the man and transported him to the hospital where he later died. A second man was found on the motel grounds and was detained by officers after he was pointed out by several witnesses. The man also had obvious signs of injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Investigators say it appears there was a fight between the two men inside the room, and that both men were using items inside the room as weapons, leading to the stabbing.

"The surviving male was interviewed and provided detectives a self-defense claim. The details from the initial investigation were shared with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. In consultation with the County Attorney, the man was released pending the outcome of the case. A charging decision will be made at the conclusion of the investigation. Any additional information is part of an ongoing investigation," Sgt. Krynsky said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't release any names in this case, but said the man who died is in his early 50s.

Investigators didn't say why the men were fighting in the first place.

Map of where the motel was: