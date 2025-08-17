Man on electric scooter struck and killed by Phoenix driver, PD says

The Brief Eden Cuautli Zacatelco, 59, was struck and killed by a Phoenix driver while he was riding an electric scooter on Saturday night, police say. It happened near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 16.



Phoenix Police are investigating the deadly hit-and-run of a 59-year-old man who was riding an electric scooter on Saturday night.

What we know:

The Aug. 16 incident happened around 7:40 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"As officers arrived on the scene, they located the adult male who was riding the electric scooter unresponsive and in critical condition. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man, identified as Eden Cuautli Zacatelco, to a nearby hospital, where he died," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez.

Police say the driver of a black truck, believed to be the suspect, did not stay at the scene.

"Preliminary information suggests Eden was traveling westbound on Indian School Road riding the electric scooter when he was struck by the vehicle," Sgt. Fernandez said.

The incident remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not give any more information about the suspect, or the suspect's vehicle.

Police did not say if the victim was struck in the roadway or on the sidewalk.

Map of where the crash happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.