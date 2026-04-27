Man escapes through window after home invasion in West Phoenix: police

The Brief A suspect is at large following a home invasion near 65th Avenue and McDowell Road in West Phoenix that occurred just before 4 a.m. on Monday. Two men were cut while attempting to intervene after a woman inside the apartment discovered the intruder, who then fled the scene through a window.



A man is on the run after police say they broke into a West Phoenix home, cut two men, and fled through a window.

What we know:

The home invasion happened near 65th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 4 a.m. on April 27.

Phoenix Police found two men with cuts, who said a woman found an unknown man inside the apartment. When the two men tried to intervene, the suspect cut both of them and left through a window.

What we don't know:

Police do not know the suspect's identity, or which way he fled after leaving the apartment.

Map of the area of the incident.