Man escapes through window after home invasion in West Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - A man is on the run after police say they broke into a West Phoenix home, cut two men, and fled through a window.
What we know:
The home invasion happened near 65th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 4 a.m. on April 27.
Phoenix Police found two men with cuts, who said a woman found an unknown man inside the apartment. When the two men tried to intervene, the suspect cut both of them and left through a window.
What we don't know:
Police do not know the suspect's identity, or which way he fled after leaving the apartment.
Map of the area of the incident.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department