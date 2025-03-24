Expand / Collapse search

Man in extremely critical condition after airlift off Camelback Mountain

By
Updated  March 24, 2025 1:59pm MST
Phoenix
Phoenix Fire officials say a man is in extremely critical condition after he suffered a medical emergency along Echo Canyon Trail.

    • A man is in extremely critical condition after suffering a medical emergency along Echo Canyon Trail, according to Phoenix Fire.
    • Crews were called to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. on March 24.
    • The man was unconscious and not breathing when crews found him.

What we know:

Crews were called out to the Echo Canyon Trailhead at around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency.

"Crews made contact with an adult male near the summit [who] was unconscious and not breathing," Phoenix Fire said. "Firefighters immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts."

The hiker was hoisted off the mountain, and taken to the hospital.

"The community assistance program is on the scene assisting the patient's family members," Phoenix Fire wrote.

