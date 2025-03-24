Man in extremely critical condition after airlift off Camelback Mountain

The Brief A man is in extremely critical condition after suffering a medical emergency along Echo Canyon Trail, according to Phoenix Fire. Crews were called to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. on March 24. The man was unconscious and not breathing when crews found him.



A hiker was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire, following a March 24 incident on Camelback Mountain on March 24.

What we know:

Crews were called out to the Echo Canyon Trailhead at around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency.

"Crews made contact with an adult male near the summit [who] was unconscious and not breathing," Phoenix Fire said. "Firefighters immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts."

The hiker was hoisted off the mountain, and taken to the hospital.

"The community assistance program is on the scene assisting the patient's family members," Phoenix Fire wrote.

Area where the incident happened