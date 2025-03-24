Man in extremely critical condition after airlift off Camelback Mountain
PHOENIX - A hiker was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire, following a March 24 incident on Camelback Mountain on March 24.
What we know:
Crews were called out to the Echo Canyon Trailhead at around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency.
"Crews made contact with an adult male near the summit [who] was unconscious and not breathing," Phoenix Fire said. "Firefighters immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts."
The hiker was hoisted off the mountain, and taken to the hospital.
"The community assistance program is on the scene assisting the patient's family members," Phoenix Fire wrote.