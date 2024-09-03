Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Superior, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man fired from Phoenix Police Department and accused of child sexual exploitation

By
Updated  September 3, 2024 6:31pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Daniel Rojas article

Daniel Rojas

PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police Department employee was fired and is accused of several counts of child sexual exploitation.

On Sept. 3, the police department confirmed with FOX 10 that Daniel Rojas, a former communications employee, was terminated following an internal and criminal investigation.

Phoenix Police's investigation started in April of this year when the department was made aware of "potential criminal acts" by Rojas.

"In May, Rojas was interviewed as part of the criminal investigation, and placed on administrative leave," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Then, in July, the Scottsdale Police Department let Phoenix PD know it was also looking into alleged criminal activity by Rojas.

Documents relating to the case say Instagram notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) on June 28 about Rojas allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material on its platform.

Investigators were able to trace the account back to Rojas, a Scottsdale resident. He was arrested by Scottsdale PD on Aug. 2.

"Given the gravity of the allegations, the Phoenix Police Department has terminated Rojas’ employment," Phoenix Police said. "The Phoenix Police Department takes these allegations seriously and are committed to a thorough and transparency investigative process."

Rojas is accused of six counts of child exploitation.

You can contact NCMEC if you know anything about a missing or exploited child: https://www.missingkids.org/footer/contactus

Daniel Rojas

Daniel Rojas