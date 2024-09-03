Man fired from Phoenix Police Department and accused of child sexual exploitation

article

The Brief Former Phoenix PD employee, Daniel Rojas, is accused of several counts of child sexual exploitation. The Scottsdale Police Department, while Rojas was on administrative leave, learned of more similar allegations. Rojas was arrested in August and terminated from his job at the police department.



On Sept. 3, the police department confirmed with FOX 10 that Daniel Rojas, a former communications employee, was terminated following an internal and criminal investigation.

Phoenix Police's investigation started in April of this year when the department was made aware of "potential criminal acts" by Rojas.

"In May, Rojas was interviewed as part of the criminal investigation, and placed on administrative leave," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Then, in July, the Scottsdale Police Department let Phoenix PD know it was also looking into alleged criminal activity by Rojas.

Documents relating to the case say Instagram notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) on June 28 about Rojas allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material on its platform.

Investigators were able to trace the account back to Rojas, a Scottsdale resident. He was arrested by Scottsdale PD on Aug. 2.

"Given the gravity of the allegations, the Phoenix Police Department has terminated Rojas’ employment," Phoenix Police said. "The Phoenix Police Department takes these allegations seriously and are committed to a thorough and transparency investigative process."

Rojas is accused of six counts of child exploitation.

You can contact NCMEC if you know anything about a missing or exploited child: https://www.missingkids.org/footer/contactus

Daniel Rojas