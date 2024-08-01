Man found dead inside car in parking lot of Peoria grocery store

A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a car in Peoria, police said.

The body was found on the night of July 31 in a Fry's Marketplace parking lot near Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

The victim was not identified.

"Our officers did not observe any physical injuries or signs of foul play," Peoria Police said. "A death investigation was initiated and is on going to determine the cause."

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

Map of where the body was found